Seattle Mariners' Rival Hit with Another Injury as M's Gain Ground in American League West
The Seattle Mariners picked up a break on Thursday as they look to gain another game in the American League West race. The Houston Astros won't have second baseman and former MVP Jose Altuve in the lineup when they take on the Oakland Athletics for an afternoon contest.
Altuve left Wednesday's loss against Oakland with some side discomfort. While neither he or the team are concerned about it long-term, the M's will take any chance for Houston to get just a little bit worse. Seattle enters play on Thursday at 3.5 games back of the Astros in the division. Seattle is hoping to track down Houston and make the playoffs for the second time in three years.
The Mariners and Astros will play each other again this season with a three-game series in Houston from Sept. 23-25.
The 34-year-old Altuve is putting together another solid season for the Astros, who have been to the ALCS or better in each of the last seven seasons. He's hitting .302 with 19 homers and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.
One of the most productive players of the last decade, Altuve is a .307 career hitter. He has 228 career homers and 313 career steals. He's a six-time Silver Slugger, a former MVP and a nine-time All-Star.
As for the Mariners, they'll take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller pitches for Seattle against top prospect Kumar Rocker, who is making his major league debut.
