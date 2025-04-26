Seattle Mariners Second Baseman Ryan Bliss to Miss Rest of Season After Surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners got bit with the injury bug in a big way through the first month of the season, and it continued on Friday night.
First, starting outfielder Victor Robles landed on the injured list due to a left shoulder fracture. Later that week, the Mariners lost starting second baseman Ryan Bliss for an extended period of time with a left bicep tear.
Bliss suffered the injury in the second inning of a game against the Houston Astros on April 8. He stayed in the game and ended up making a game-saving defensive play and hit a double that bounced off the outfield wall. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the day after the game on April 9 and transferred to the 60-day IL on April 13.
Bliss won the starting second base job out of spring training. He hit .200 (7-for-35) with a double, a home run and three RBIs before his injury.
Bliss underwent surgery for the tear before Seattle went on its nine-game road trip that took place from April 15-24. The initial prognosis for Bliss' return had him out for four-to-five months, which would have had him returning either August or September.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander spoke to media before a game against the Miami Marlins on Friday and revealed that Bliss' rehab will keep him out for the remainder of the season. He's currently in Arizona for his recovery.
Gold Glove-winning infielder Dylan Moore was originally anticipated to be the team's starting second baseman going into spring training. Bliss, Cole Young and Leo Rivas also factored into the competition. Injuries to Young and Rivas and a slow start in Cactus League play by Moore helped Bliss earn the role.
Bliss was improving before his injury, and it's unfortunate for him that a season is lost. But he'll factor into the competition in the spring assuming he's completely cleared by then.
In addition to Bliss, the Mariners also lost ace Logan Gilbert to "right forearm tightness" on Friday. Here's the latest.
