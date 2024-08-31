Seattle Mariners Select 7th-Year Infielder From Triple-A Tacoma
The Seattle Mariners have made the first in what's likely to be a series of moves. The MLB will expand rosters on Sunday from 26 to 28 with a maximum of 14 pitchers. Only players on the expanded 28-man roster will be eligible for the postseason.
Seattle will have some interesting decisions to make as they have many prospects that could benefit from a look in the big leagues. There's also other players with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers who have gotten sporadic major league looks this season.
The Mariners selected one of those players — Luis Urias — on Saturday.
Seattle selected the seventh-year infielder from Tacoma and optioned left-handed reliever Gabe Speier to the Rainiers and designated infielder Terrin Vavra for assignment in corresponding moves.
Urias was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Nov. 17, 2023. He and Josh Rojas were both acquired by Seattle in the offseason to try and fill the spot vacated by previous starting third baseman Eugenio Suarez — who was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Nov. 22, 2023.
Urias began the season with Seattle as the presumptive starting third baseman. He played 34 games and batted .152 with three home runs and 12 RBIs before being optioned to the Tacoma on May 24.
Since he was optioned back to the Rainiers — Rojas has been the main starter at third base with Dylan Moore occasionally filling in.
Urias has batted .261 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs in 76 games down in Triple-A.
It wasn't specified when the news release whether this was simply a move made for depth or a move made due to a potential injury.
Urias' experience at third base does have value for the Mariners. With him on the active roster, Seattle is now three-deep at third base, shortstop and second base. Leo Rivas has played shortstop and second base this season and Moore has played second, shortstop and third.
Urias was penciled in to the lineup and will start at third base for the Mariners in a game against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT on Saturday.
