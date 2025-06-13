Seattle Mariners Send Former World Series Champion Outright to Triple-A Tacoma
Former World Series champion outfielder Leody Taveras will be heading to Triple-A. The Seattle Mariners sent Taveras outright to the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday after he cleared waivers.
The 26-year-old Taveras is in the middle of his sixth major league season. Before this season, he had spent his entire career with the Texas Rangers, who he won a championship with in 2023. He was placed on outright waivers by the Rangers and claimed by Seattle on May 6.
The Mariners designated Taveras for assignment a month later on June 9.
Taveras was Seattle's starting right fielder for almost the entirety of his month-long stint with the club, but struggled at the plate. He scored six runs in 28 games and hit three doubles and two home runs with nine RBIs. He slashed .174/.198/.272 with a .470 OPS. Including his time with Texas, Taveras has scored 13 runs in 58 games and has hit six doubles, a triple and three home runs with 17 RBIs this year. He has a slash line of .205/.226/.304 with a .530 OPS.
In Taveras' stead, the Mariners recalled outfielder Dominic Canzone from Tacoma. He hit a 450-foot home run in his first game back up with the club against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 9.
Seattle is also set to get another boost to the outfield depth in the near future. Luke Raley began his rehab assignment with the Rainiers on Thursday.
Taveras is under team control for two more seasons, according to Spotrac. He's set for his arbitration-3 season in 2026 and his arbitration-4 season in 2027.
