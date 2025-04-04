Seattle Mariners Set to Make Ironic Baseball History of Last Quarter Century on Friday
The Seattle Mariners are going to make some ironic baseball history over the last 25 years on Friday afternoon when they play the San Francisco Giants.
The M's were supposed to start Bryce Miller on the mound in the series opener, but they've pushed him back to Saturday, opening up a rotation spot for.... Luis Castillo.
Wait, Luis Castillo just started against (and beat) the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, so what's going on? Oh that's right, the Mariners have TWO Luis Castillo's in the system! Luis M. Castillo is the All-Star starter you've come to know since being acquired by the M's in 2022, and Luis F. Castillo is the minor league call-up set to make this start.
And then there's this historic note, from Mariners' stat man Alex Mayer:
When Luis F. Castillo starts for the @Mariners (a game after “The Rock” Luis Castillo started), I believe it will be the first time that’s happened since 2 different Bobby Jones started for the Mets on July 3 & 4, 2000!
I’ve been @‘d more about this than maybe ANY note ever
Well, there you go. With Luis F. Castillo starting, Miller will start Saturday and Bryan Woo pushes back to Sunday.
Castillo has thrown 3.2 major league innings in his career, with the Tigers in 2022. He threw 5.2 innings and surrendered just one run in his first start of the year for Triple-A Tacoma.
The Mariners and Giants will throw the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. PT as Justin Verlander pitches for San Francisco.
