Seattle Mariners Manager Comments on Team's Aggression on Base Paths
SEATTLE — The first series win of the Dan Wilson managerial era was an eventful and sometimes heart-racing one.
The Seattle Mariners took two-of-three games against the San Francisco Giants from Friday-through-Sunday — all of which were one-run games.
The Mariners came from four runs down to win in extra innings on Friday and overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win 4-3 on Sunday. The rubber match, in particular, was an interesting one to see.
Seattle fought their way back to win with a small-ball approach and showed rare aggression on the base paths. The Mariners stole five bases on Sunday. Dylan Moore snagged three (a single-game career-high), Randy Arozarena grabbed another (the 100th stolen base of his career) and Josh Rojas stole the other.
"(Giants starter Robbie Ray) did give us a chance here and there to get to second base," Wilson said in a pregame interview Monday. "And we got some guys that do a great job over there getting reads and were able to take advantage of that a couple times (Sunday). I like being aggressive. There's a balance in there where you don't want to run wild. But it's good to be aggressive and I was glad to see those guys take advantage of it yesterday."
It seems like Seattle will play steals by ear and that kind of aggression on the base paths won't be an every day thing under Wilson's watch. But with Seattle's habit of playing close games and Wilson embracing playing aggressive — it likely won't be uncommon to see the Mariners attempt to create their own opportunities as the season heads toward its conclusion.
