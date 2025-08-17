Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Makes MLB History Against New York Mets
There arguably hasn't been a pitcher more consistent in baseball this season than Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo.
Woo, who's in his third season in the majors, has reached career-highs in starts (24), strikeouts (153) and innings pitched (152). He dealt with injuries his previous two seasons in the majors and was limited to 18 starts in 2023 and 22 starts in 2024.
Woo has made a complete 180 from his previous two seasons, maintaining his health and going six innings or more in every start. He's the only pitcher in baseball to accomplish that feat.
According to a post from Mariners PR on "X," Woo became the first pitcher in MLB history to have 24 consecutive starts of six or more innings and two or less walks to begin the season. He passed the record previously set by Hall of Famer Juan Marichal in 1968 with the San Francisco Giants.
Woo made his first career All-Star game this season. As of Sunday, he has a 3.02 ERA and has allowed an opposing batting average of .211, which ties a career-high. He's seventh in the majors in WHIP (0.97).
Woo's strikeout rate (25.3%) ranks in the 72nd percentile in baseball and his walk-rate (4.5%) ranks in the 96th percentile in baseball, according to Baseball Savant. His fastball run value (22) ranks in the 99th percentile in the majors, also per Baseball Savant.
Seattle will look to clinch a series win against New York in the Little League Classic at 4:10 p.m. PT on Sunday in Williamsport, Penn.
The Mariners are 68-56.
