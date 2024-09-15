Seattle Mariners Wearing Fan-Favorite Threads for Series Final Against Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have had two of their most exciting (and important) wins of the season on Friday and Saturday against the Texas Rangers.
The Mariners won 5-4 in both games against the Rangers. Julio Rodriguez hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth on Friday and Randy Arozaraena had a walk-off, bases-loaded RBI single in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday.
The pair of wins improved Seattle to 76-73 on the season and kept it 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. The team is also just 2.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot with the Detroit Tigers (2.5 games back) and the Minnesota Twins (third Wild Card) ahead of them.
The two wins came while the Mariners were wearing their City Connect uniforms — which have become something of a good luck charm for the team.
Seattle has a 14-1 record in 15 games this season while wearing the blue-and-yellow alternate threads. Its only loss with the City Connects came during a 3-0 loss against Houston on July 19. And as the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
When asked whether the Mariners would continue to wear their City Connects rather than their usual Sunday cream alternate uniforms, manager Dan Wilson said "We kind of have to, don't we?" per a tweet from the Seattle Time Adam Jude.
Thirty-nine minutes after Jude posted Wilson's comments, Seattle's official "X" tweeted out a confirmation that the team would wear its City Connects for the third-straight game during the series finale against Texas at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
Baseball is a superstitious sport. And there's a long-standing understanding that if something is working not to mess with it.
If the Mariners can continue winning in the way they have with the City Connect, nobody will be complaining.
Plus the PR team is probably happy not to change the logo on social media back-and-forth for once during a weekend home series. Win-win all the way around.
George Kirby will start for Seattle during the series finale against the Rangers. He'll go against Texas starter Andrew Heaney.
