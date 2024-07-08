The Heartwarming Moment When Mariners Pitcher Logan Gilbert Found Out He Was an All-Star
The Seattle Mariners did have one great moment on Sunday despite a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, and that was when starting pitcher Logan Gilbert found out he was going to his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Gilbert, the lanky right-hander out of Stetson, has asserted himself as one of the best pitchers in the American League over the first half of the season, going 5-5 with a 2.91 ERA. He's made 18 starts and has usually been able to keep the M's tepid offense in most games.
You can watch the heartwarming moment in which he found out about the honor below, courtesy of the Mariners on social media:
Manager Scott Servais stood up and told the team: "We do only have one All-Star this year in the group. Logan, you've had an unbelievable first half, congratulations."
Upon receiving the All-Star plaque, Gilbert smiled and gave a short speech. He joins Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Mitch Haniger, Julio Rodriguez and Ty France as current Mariners to have made the All-Star team while representing the Mariners. Jorge Polanco previously made the All-Star team while representing the Minnesota Twins.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 16 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Before that though, the M's have to play two more series before the break. They'll take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday before a four-game set with the Los Angeles Angels to close out the weekend.
Seattle is 49-43 on the season.
