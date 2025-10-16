Toronto Turns the Tables on Seattle, as Jays Easily Take Game 3 of ALCS
The Seattle Mariners looked dominant in their two victories in the American League Championship Series against the Blue Jays. The M's notched two road wins to kick off the best-of-seven showdown at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, and they were headed home with thoughts of taking a dominant three-game lead.
But it wasn't meant to be on Wednesday. Upon returning to T-Mobile Park, Seattle got a brutal homecoming from the Jays, who opened up the offense to whip the Mariners, 13-4. With the series now sitting at 2 games to 1, the AL East Division Champions are not going to go quietly.
Normally steady starter George Kirby got shellacked for eight earned runs and took the loss on the night. At the same time, the Blue Jays were getting production up and down the order and essentially manhandled the entire Mariners pitching staff. Toronto got home runs from George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger, and Andres Gimenez, as they lit up the scoreboard.
“If they give us a first pitch, the pitch that we’re looking for, we’re going to attack and we’re going to be aggressive,” Vladimir Guerrero Jr said after the game.
The Mariners had No Answers in Game 3
The Mariners started strong, with All-Star centerfielder Julio Rodriguez hitting a two-run home run in the first inning. But the Blue Jays' 18-hit barrage buried the M's. By the time Cal Raleigh went deep in the eighth, things were already out of hand. Randy Arozarena also hit a solo shot in the loss, as well.
Coming into the game, Kirby had been 2-0 in the postseason, but he allowed eight runs, eight hits, and two walks. He was pulled after the fourth inning.
“The first couple innings I thought he was dynamite,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “This is a team that’s going to hurt you if you make mistakes on the plate. It looked like there were a couple that they were able to get to.”