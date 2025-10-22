Two Major Mariners Free Agents Could Depart Seattle During the Offseason
As the Seattle Mariners close out a season that saw them win the American League West Division, being one game away from the World Series, and their catcher put up prolific power numbers, the franchise must now look toward 2026. While the vast majority of the team's nucleus will be returning for the upcoming year, there are some key question marks in important spots.
Firstly, the team's two biggest superstars, Raleigh and centerfielder Julio Rodriguez, aren't going anywhere any time soon. Both have multi-year contract extensions, with Rodriguez's deal being a 12-year extension. That likely means the former 2022 Rookie of the Year will be a Mariner for life.
However, the key corner spots are in question as free agency is looming. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who hit 49 home runs for Arizona and Seattle in 2025, will be one of the hottest names on the market. Likewise, the guy across the diamond from him, first baseman Josh Naylor, is also going to draw a ton of attention.
While, ideally, Seattle would retain both players, building a massive Mariners lineup, that's easier said than done. The power-hitting pair were both picked up at the trade deadline, so the M's knew what they were in store for when they acquired them. Now, it will be up to the club to decide just how widely they want to open their wallet.
Josh Naylor is the Most Likely to Return
The Mariners have more than just Suarez and Naylor to account for. They will also look to re-sign second baseman Jorge Polanco, and it became obvious in the ALCS that the Mariners need to add another quality starter. So, there's probably not enough payroll for the team to retain everyone from this year's final roster.
The smart money is on the M's retaining Naylor, who actually outperformed Suarez in September. He would anchor the infield at first base, while on the flipside, the Mariners have plenty of young players who could fill the slot at third base. Seattle's number one prospect, Colt Emerson, could easily slide into the lineup and still provide some pop. That would open the purse strings for the club to address other areas of need.
If the team can retain Naylor and Polanco, as well as add another starter, they won't have as much need for Suarez's presence in the lineup. Also, the 35-year-old veteran is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal for $15 million per season, and that's a big, and potentially risky' investment.
It sounds as if re-signing Josh Naylor is a priority for the Mariners' front office, as well. Team President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto sang the first sacker's praises for how professional and personable he was in the locker room.
“He was a boost the day he showed up,” Dipoto said. “I think the other 25 guys were really uplifted by the fact that this was a real, All-Star-level player who was in the middle of having a good year, who has been to postseasons, who could come in here and give us a little bit of an edge that I'm not entirely sure we've ever really had before.”
Major League Baseball's free agency period will begin five days after the World Series ends. During the first five days after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, teams have exclusive rights to negotiate with their own eligible free agents. If no deal is reached, the player goes on the open market.