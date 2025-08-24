Seattle Mariners Closer Just Joined Rare Group in History Among Mexican-Born Players
The Seattle Mariners suffered a tough 2-1 loss on Saturday night against the Athletics, dropping the middle game of the three-game set at T-Mobile Park.
The M's are now 69-61 and they remain in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Closer Andres Munoz tossed a scoreless inning for Seattle in that game, but he didn't factor into the decision, as the M's were beaten in 10 innings. However, his save in Friday night's 3-2 win put him in an exclusive group in history.
Per Mariners PR:
Mexico-born players with 30+ saves in a season:
ANDRÉS MUÑOZ (2025)
Roberto Osuna (3x, 2016-17, '19)
Joakim Soria (3x, 2008-10)
Another All-Star campaign
Munoz, 26, made the All-Star Game for the second consecutive season this year. He's now 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA, striking out 65 batters in 50.0 innings. He's appeared in 51 games and owns a WHIP of 1.02.
His ascent
Acquired from the San Diego Padres in the COVID 2020 season, Munoz didn't appear in a game with the Mariners until the last game of the 2021 season. He split leverage reliever duties in 2022 and 2023 with Paul Sewald, but when Sewald was traded at the 2023 trade deadline, he became the team's closer.
He had 13 saves in 2023, 22 in 2024 and has the 30 this year. He pairs with Matt Brash and Gabe Speier at the back end of the bullpen for manager Dan Wilson.
Mexican pride
While not official yet, it's expected that Munoz will represent Mexico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. If so, he will likely join M's teammate Randy Arozarena on the Mexican roster.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the A's on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the Mariners awful series in Philadelphia and whether or not the criticism of Dan Wilson is fair right now. Furthermore, he talks some of the criticism that he's received, as well as the death wishes sent to Tayler Saucedo. Emerson Hancock is moving to the bullpen, and how do you handle the Victor Robles situation? And Jordan Shusterman of Cespedes Family BBQ joins the show. CLICK HERE:
SCARY SITUATION: Julio Rodriguez was knocked into by a security guard at the Little League World Series complex, avoiding a scary looking injury. CLICK HERE:
SPECIAL BOND: Luis Castillo and Eugenio Suarez have been teammates for several years, and Castillo recently spoke about Suarez's impact on him. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.