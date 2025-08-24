Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Closer Just Joined Rare Group in History Among Mexican-Born Players

Andres Munoz picked up his 30th save of the season on Friday night in a Mariners win.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz (75) pitches during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on June 28.
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz (75) pitches during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on June 28. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners suffered a tough 2-1 loss on Saturday night against the Athletics, dropping the middle game of the three-game set at T-Mobile Park.

The M's are now 69-61 and they remain in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.

Closer Andres Munoz tossed a scoreless inning for Seattle in that game, but he didn't factor into the decision, as the M's were beaten in 10 innings. However, his save in Friday night's 3-2 win put him in an exclusive group in history.

Per Mariners PR:

Mexico-born players with 30+ saves in a season:

ANDRÉS MUÑOZ (2025)
Roberto Osuna (3x, 2016-17, '19)
Joakim Soria (3x, 2008-10)

Another All-Star campaign

Munoz, 26, made the All-Star Game for the second consecutive season this year. He's now 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA, striking out 65 batters in 50.0 innings. He's appeared in 51 games and owns a WHIP of 1.02.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (75) fields a ground ball and makes a play at first for an out against the Baltimore Or
Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (75) fields a ground ball and makes a play at first for an out against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 12. / Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

His ascent

Acquired from the San Diego Padres in the COVID 2020 season, Munoz didn't appear in a game with the Mariners until the last game of the 2021 season. He split leverage reliever duties in 2022 and 2023 with Paul Sewald, but when Sewald was traded at the 2023 trade deadline, he became the team's closer.

He had 13 saves in 2023, 22 in 2024 and has the 30 this year. He pairs with Matt Brash and Gabe Speier at the back end of the bullpen for manager Dan Wilson.

Mexican pride

While not official yet, it's expected that Munoz will represent Mexico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. If so, he will likely join M's teammate Randy Arozarena on the Mexican roster.

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz (75) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field on Aug. 15.
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz (75) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field on Aug. 15. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mariners will finish out the series with the A's on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.

