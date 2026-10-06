Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor Surgeries Add to Mariners’ Growing 2027 Recovery List

The Mariners’ 2027 lineup already has three comeback stories before the offseason has really started. Cal Raleigh underwent a procedure on his left shoulder. Josh Naylor had surgery to repair the triangular fibrocartilage complex in his right wrist. Both operations were performed on October 3, and Seattle expects both players to recover before Spring Training.

That’s encouraging, but it also places two more foundational hitters alongside Colt Emerson on the Mariners’ growing recovery list. Emerson underwent surgery on his left wrist in August and is expected to be monitored closely during Spring Training after spending much of the winter unable to swing.

Seattle now needs three important pieces of its 2027 lineup to return from surgery and immediately look like themselves.

The Mariners Need More Than a Clean Bill of Health

Raleigh and Naylor entered 2026 as two hitters with big expectations. We were excited to get the first full season of Naylor and to see how Raleigh followed up a 60-homer campaign. Instead, both delivered disappointing seasons before landing in an operating room once the schedule came to an end.

Raleigh batted .182 with 23 home runs and a .664 OPS in 126 games. He did finish with a flourish, producing a .946 OPS and 11 homers over his final 36 games. That late run provides some runway heading into 2027.

It doesn’t prove the shoulder procedure will return him to his 2025 form. The Mariners haven’t said when the shoulder became an issue or how much it affected his performance. So we should resist turning surgery into a convenient explanation for his down year.

Naylor’s case carries similar uncertainty. He hit .261, but his power vanished. Ten home runs and a .667 OPS were nowhere close to the production the Mariners were expecting from the first baseman after signing him to a five-year contract. Wrist trouble offers plenty of context for a hitter whose value is built around driving the baseball. But like Raleigh, the surgery doesn’t guarantee the power will return immediately.

Then there’s Emerson, whom Seattle has already identified as a cornerstone of its future. His first major league season unraveled as his wrist injury worsened, eventually requiring surgery. His place in the organization remains secure. His ability to handle a full major league season in 2027 remains something he will have to prove.

Seattle Needs a Bat, Not a Perfect Medical Forecast

The Mariners could arrive in Peoria with Raleigh, Naylor and Emerson cleared to play. However, a doctor’s clearance only tells us they can get back on the field. Seattle cannot run back the same offensive core, attach healthier projections to three players and assume all is well.

The front office needs to focus on importing production. They need another hitter who belongs in the heart of the order. Another platoon piece or bench bat would only make the roster busier, not better.

All three could come back strong. The Mariners should plan for that outcome. They should also build a lineup that doesn’t require it.