Cole Young’s All-Star Snub Adds Insult to Mariners’ Latest Breakout Story

The Mariners finally have the kind of young infield breakout they’ve been banking on with Cole Young, and somehow Cole Young didn’t make it into the All-Star conversation. It’s not something that Mariners fans should take lightly. Randy Arozarena made it, so at least there’s some Mariners representation.

But that doesn’t make Young’s omission any easier to explain. He’s been one of Seattle’s best stories this season. In his first full season, he has put up solid numbers and really settled into his major league role. A 2.8 WAR, 9 home runs, 41 RBI and a .260/.320/.390 slash line with a 104 OPS+ is legitimate production coming from the keystone. And yet, when the All-Star rosters came out, Young was on the outside looking in.

Cole Young’s Mariners Breakout Was Good Enough To Deserve More All-Star Attention

Ernie Clement being named the starting second baseman for the American League is not the problem in isolation. He earned the automatic starting assignment through fan voting, and that’s how the system works. He also has had a solid season for Toronto, slashing .293/.316/.430 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and a 102 OPS+.

But we also need to call fan voting exactly what it is. It’s a popularity contest with stats attached. Sometimes it gets things right. Sometimes it rewards the loudest fan base, the best story or the player with the better name recognition. That’s how it works.

So, Clement starts. Fair enough. But the reserves are where the conversation gets harder to defend. Travis Bazzana making it over Young is where Mariners fans should ask some real questions. Bazzana is a bigger national name. He was the No. 1 overall pick and he’s a shiny new prospect.

But if we’re talking about actual 2026 production, Young still has a strong case.

Bazzana’s season has also been good. A .250/.341/.412 slash line with seven home runs, 27 RBI and 12 stolen bases is definitely solid, especially from a rookie who brings athleticism and name value to the position.

But Young has been worth more, driven in more runs, and hit more home runs. Young has given the Mariners more total value. At some point, we have to stop pretending the All-Star Game is only about who has the cleaner prospect brochure.

If the argument is that Bazzana is more exciting nationally, you can just say it. If the argument is that MLB wants the bigger name in the showcase, at least be honest about it.

But if this is supposed to be about rewarding first-half performance, Young shouldn’t have been shoved into the background.