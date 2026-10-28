Former Mariners Infielder Ben Williamson Walks Off Brewers as Rays Borrow Seattle’s World Series Dreams

Ben Williamson, Mariners legend. Sure. We all had that plaque ordered. Now he has a World Series moment that will follow him for the rest of his baseball life. On October 27, Williamson chopped a pinch-hit single into right field in the 12th inning, giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4–3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers and saving their season.

It doesn’t matter how it looks. A win is sexy. Especially when the alternative is watching the other team collect a trophy in your home.

Good for Ben. Seriously. Also…come on. Being a Mariners fan usually includes a postseason subscription to watching other teams play. This year it comes with familiar faces enjoying things we’ve spent our lives waiting for. We recognize the player, remember the transaction and then watch him disappear into a celebration wearing somebody else’s uniform. Maybe Seattle should get a referral bonus for this thing.

Ben Williamson Earned His World Series Moment

Williamson entered Game 4 with one hit in 15 postseason at-bats. He came off the bench with the bases loaded in the 12th and delivered the swing the Rays needed to stay alive after being down 3-0 in the series.

It’s truly a great baseball story. A supporting player gets one chance to become the guy everyone remembers, and he takes it. Williamson’s moment doesn’t require a debate about Jerry Dipoto, prospect value or whether somebody won the transaction. Let the guy take his helmet off and get mobbed by his teammates. He earned every second.

Besides, rooting for him to fail would be a miserable way to protect an opinion about a trade. Imagine spending the World Series begging a former Mariner to ground into a double play so an offseason roster assessment can age gracefully. Absolutely not. Haven’t we all suffered enough? Why give ourselves homework?

Seattle sent Williamson to Tampa Bay in the three-team deal that brought Brendan Donovan to the Mariners. A walk-off chopper over a drawn-in infield doesn’t settle that transaction. It does make for a complicated night on the couch. The Mariners were the ones who were supposed to be chasing these moments.

Ben Williamson’s Rays Moment Puts the Mariners’ October Absence in Focus

Seattle missed the playoffs again and remains the only current MLB franchise without a World Series appearance. That’s the part hanging over Williamson’s celebration. We can be happy for him, but we’d much rather be too busy losing our minds over a Mariners win to think about what a former infielder is doing.

We want the ridiculous hit or the ugly chopper to bounce our way. We want a World Series replay we’ll watch until we can recite the announcer’s call. There’s nothing unreasonable about that expectation. It’s the point of following a baseball team, and all 29 other teams have at least gotten the chance to hear some calls.

Yet Seattle fans keep getting asked to find satisfaction in the smaller connections. We drafted that guy. Hey, remember his debut? We’re happy he landed somewhere that gave him a chance.

All can be true. And yet, they are all increasingly inadequate as a substitute for being there ourselves.

Williamson didn’t borrow anything from Seattle. He helped win a game for the team that employs him. The borrowed dreams bit is a joke, and honestly, we’re running low on other ways to process this.

It’s like Bruce Banner’s line about time travel: “Either all of it is a joke, or none of it is.”

That’s about where we are with the Mariners. We’re choosing the joke. Watching somebody else live out the October we keep waiting for gets old, and we might as well get a laugh out of it. Otherwise, this kind of stinks.

The frustration belongs with the Mariners. Ownership and the front office have another offseason to put a team on the field that can give this city its own version of that scene. Fund the roster. Address the weaknesses. Give the next manager enough dependable options to survive a season and still have somebody useful waiting on the bench in October.

We should keep making trades, or whatever it may take to improve the roster. For now, Williamson gets a memory he can tell forever. Rays fans get another night of baseball. Brewers fans get a very unpleasant replay.

We get to be happy for Ben. Seattle owes us a reason to be happy for ourselves.