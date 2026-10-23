Ben Williamson Reaches World Series With Rays as Mariners Await Brendan Donovan Trade Payoff

The Mariners traded Ben Williamson to help bring postseason glory to Seattle. But he found it in Tampa Bay. Of course that’s how it would go down. Apparently, even the route to the World Series needs a connection outside the Pacific Northwest.

Williamson’s Rays clinched the American League pennant with a 7-3 victory over Cleveland in Game 6. Seattle’s season ended without a playoff berth. We’re left watching a player the Mariners moved in their biggest offseason lineup deal last season, preparing for the stage this franchise still hasn’t reached.

Seattle acquired Brendan Donovan in the February three-team trade that sent Williamson to Tampa Bay. The Mariners were out to improve the lineup and give a contender another established hitter. That ambition made sense. The fans had been demanding it for years, and they should keep doing it.

But an aggressive transaction comes with expectations that survive the announcement. Seattle needed to turn its investment into a better baseball team, then keep addressing whatever threatened that goal. The deal was supposed to move the Mariners toward a pennant. Instead, Williamson is the one getting fitted for the celebration merchandise.

Ben Williamson’s World Series Run With Rays Adds Sting to Mariners’ Lost Season

Williamson contributed with his glove, helping anchor Tampa Bay’s strong middle-infield defense in ALCS Game 5. That shouldn’t surprise Mariners fans. He’s always offered the kind of steady, useful baseball that helps a championship team, especially one as resourceful as the Rays. When Seattle traded him to Tampa Bay, the fit made sense immediately. His profile had Rays written all over it.

He slashed .238/.302/.318 with three home runs, 26 RBI and eight steals in 88 regular-season games. Modest production, though Seattle got a particularly annoying look at his upside on July 11: a 4-for-4 afternoon with an RBI double, a stolen base and a run scored in Tampa Bay’s 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Through the ALCS, he was 1-for-8 with two walks and two runs scored across five postseason appearances. We’re talking about a supporting player whose glove has given Tampa Bay a way to use him even when the hits aren’t coming. Championship rosters need those players, too.

They didn’t need Williamson to become a superstar to appreciate his contributions. The Rays found room for what he does well, and its roster carried him into the World Series.

Seattle’s own plan endured a much uglier season. Donovan played just 39 games in 2026 while dealing with groin injuries and a concussion. They were real circumstances, and we can only hope that he has plenty of room to recover this offseason and returns healthy for 2027. The frustration belongs with the larger operation. A team carrying championship expectations needs enough role players to withstand losing an important one. Injuries are why depth is so important. They also expose how much a front office left riding on its preferred lineup.

A pennant won’t settle the argument about a trade. Williamson helped bring the Rays into the three-team deal that also cost the Mariners two former first-round picks in Tai Peete and Jurrangelo Cijntje. Keeping Williamson wouldn’t have been enough for the Mariners to emulate the Rays’ 2026 season.

Mariners fans still have earned the right to ask when these moves are going to produce the promised destination. Eventually, the conversation has to reach what Seattle actually accomplished. The answer for 2026 was an early ticket home.

Williamson’s celebration makes that failure personal because we know the name and remember the plan. He was part of the price Seattle paid to get better. Now he gets to chase a championship while we assess another offseason.

That shouldn’t stop the Mariners from making ambitious moves. They should stay the course. They also need to finish the job those moves begin.

Let’s be happy for Ben Williamson. But we don’t need to borrow his postseason to feel like we’re a part of something. The Mariners need to make their own postseason history.