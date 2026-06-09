Lazaro Montes’ Road Numbers Tell Mariners Fans What His Full Stat Line Cannot

Lazaro Montes’ full stat line is very cool, it’s also not exactly the point for this conversation. That may sound strange, because we are obviously going to talk about the numbers. But with Montes, the most interesting part of his Double-A season is hiding in the split.

The Seattle Mariners’ No. 4 prospect has turned into one of the loudest power stories in the organization while playing for Double-A Arkansas. Through early June, Montes has already launched 17 home runs and driven in 43 runs. And yet, the full slash line undersells the fun.

He’s been playing half his games at Dickey-Stephens Park, which is not a launching pad built for power hitters. It’s a tough offensive environment. It can swallow power. And it can also help make the Mariners pitching prospects also look good.

So let’s translate that. Montes has done most of his real damage away from Arkansas. The home-road split is ridiculous enough that it almost looks like two completely different players. At home, the production has been more contained with just 3 home runs. On the road, “Road Laz” has 14 home runs, looking like the version of Montes that gets Mariners fans daydreaming about future lineups.

Try and stop him, we'll wait🚀



Lazaro Montes goes deep for his FIFTH of the series! Cuts the lead to 3. pic.twitter.com/xoAR7gApRz — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) June 7, 2026

Lazaro Montes’ Road Production Changes the Way Mariners Fans Should View His Season

That is absolutely worth paying attention to, because the split goes way beyond the home run total. Montes is slashing .318/.421/.785 with a 1.206 OPS on the road, compared to .140/.257/.258 with a .515 OPS at home. It’s dramatic enough for someone to ask the real Lazaro Montes to please stand up.

Hot streaks happen in the minors all the time. But Montes’ road production gives this surge a little more weight. It suggests that the Travelers’ home ballpark may be doing more to hide his season than the raw stat line shows.

Strikeouts are also still part of the conversation. Despite ranking second in the Texas League in home runs, Montes is far from a finished product. He has 66 strikeouts in 200 at-bats, but he has also drawn 30 walks. So, advanced arms can clearly still get to him. But he’s working counts, forcing pitchers into decisions and showing enough patience to keep the profile from becoming a conversation focus on swing-and-miss.

Montes is doing something worth the attention. He leads the organization in home runs. He’s already stacked multi-homer performances. And most importantly, he’s doing the loudest work away from the park most likely to keep his numbers in check.