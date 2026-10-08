Bleacher Report’s Proposed Logan Gilbert Trade to Twins Is All Wrong for Mariners

The Mariners need another dependable bat. Bleacher Report’s solution is to trade one of their most dependable pitchers for three more players with upside. It’s not a bad deal. But it’s the wrong deal for the wrong team at the wrong time.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller proposed sending Logan Gilbert to the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez, right-hander Riley Quick and utilityman Ben Ross. There’s real talent in that package. Rodriguez has been a highly regarded prospect, Quick owns a power arsenal, and Ross brings defensive versatility, which we know the Mariners front office would love.

None of them has established himself as the impact major-league hitter Seattle needs, though. Rodriguez and Ross have reached the majors, so we can’t dismiss this as a simple prospect haul. But they’re also still projections and Quick finished 2026 in Double-A and isn’t expected to help a major-league rotation immediately.

The Twins would receive the surest thing in the trade. The Mariners would receive three different versions of maybe. Doesn’t Seattle already have enough maybes?

Emmanuel Rodriguez Doesn’t Make This a Win-Now Trade

The organization has spent years waiting for their young hitters to develop, waiting for injured players to rebound and complementary additions to produce more than expected. Some of those bets have worked out. But many more have left the M’s searching for the same offensive answers.

Throwing two more in the mix while trading Gilbert would bring the uncertainty that’s already in the lineup and add it to the rotation.

Gilbert just finished a season where he delivered 186 innings and 205 strikeouts. He has made at least 29 starts in five consecutive seasons. That workload is a big sell here.

Emerson Hancock’s breakout was encouraging. Kade Anderson’s arrival changed the rotation’s long-term outlook. George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller remain under club control beyond 2027. Ryan Sloan could eventually force his way into the conversation. But that’s infrastructure, we wouldn’t call that surplus.

Young pitching depth looks luxurious until you have multiple starters on the IL. Seattle doesn’t need to clear a lane for Anderson or Sloan. They need enough pitching to survive a full season without needing an organizational emergency.

Gilbert’s projected salary is $15.4 million in his final arbitration year. That shouldn’t frighten a team claiming it still intends to win. A durable frontline starter at that price is valuable. If Seattle has to remove him from the payroll before it can address the lineup, we’re talking about a budget problem, not a roster problem.

There is a version of a Gilbert trade worth considering. Put an established, controllable major-league hitter at the center of it. Give Seattle somebody capable of walking directly into the heart of the order in 2027. Make the return painful enough for the other team that the Mariners are actually compensated for surrendering their Opening Day starter.

Though Miller makes his points, this proposal doesn’t reach that threshold. Rodriguez could become a dangerous hitter. Quick could develop into a quality starter. And Ross could carve out a solid role. The package might look terrific in three years. But the Mariners should be building a team that looks dangerous in three months.

Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor form the core of a roster that is supposed to compete now. Seattle’s job is to place more proven production around them while keeping the rotation strong enough to carry the club through the inevitable rough patches. Turning Gilbert into another development project defeats the purpose.

We’re sure Minnesota would happily take the certainty. They finished third in the AL Central at 77-85 and surprised many with a competitive season. This trade would leave Seattle grading upside, tracking minor-league progress and hoping another collection of talented players becomes something more.