Mariners’ Felnin Celesten Wins Northwest League MVP With a Double-A Reality Check

Felnin Celesten has earned his flowers. The Mariners’ prized shortstop prospect tore through the Northwest League and won its MVP award. He’s given the organization another young hitter with a bright future. We can take a moment to enjoy that potential. However, we also can’t ignore the entire season.

Celesten owned High-A pitching. The switch-hitter slashed .314/.409/.534 across 80 games for the Everett AquaSox. He led the league in average, OBP and OPS while finishing one point shy of the slugging lead. Minor League Baseball named him Northwest League MVP, and the numbers really leave little room for debate.

He produced a 25-game hitting streak, stole 18 bases and hit eight of his 13 home runs during his final 26 games in Everett. The power arrived as the season unfolded and the production finally caught up with the toolkit.

Ain't no bestin' Celesten baby!



ICYMI: AquaSox infielder Felnin Celesten is the 2026 Northwest League MVP! 👑 pic.twitter.com/XVYercl6uD — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) September 17, 2026

Felnin Celesten’s Double-A Struggles Put His Timeline Into Focus

Double-A wasn’t so clean. Celesten hit .171 with three home runs, seven stolen bases and a .507 OPS in 31 games for Arkansas. His season ended a few weeks early because of what the Mariners called a minor groin issue. Thirty-one games doesn’t decide his fate. But they definitely can slam the brakes on a major-league countdown.

The Mariners are likely to remain disciplined. Celesten will return to Arkansas, play shortstop regularly and get a long look against Double-A pitching. It took him a while to adjust in High-A, and it’ll likely be the same in this situation. He’ll have to show whether the approach that punished High-A mistakes can survive against better pitchers.

Seattle invested a franchise-record $4.7 million international bonus in Celesten in 2023. Injuries disrupted his first two professional seasons, and he has already done plenty to restore the excitement that surrounded his signing. He's 21 years old, ranked No. 49 overall by MLB Pipeline and coming off a league MVP season. The hype here isn’t manufactured, it’s real when he’s healthy.

The organization also has a lot to figure in regards to its infield. The Mariners signed Colt Emerson through 2033, with a club option for 2034. Emerson remains central to Seattle’s long-term plans, which means Celesten’s eventual position and path to the majors will keep generating questions as long as he’s in the organization.

Those questions don’t require an immediate answer. Positional depth has a way of disappearing through injuries, performance and roster turnover. The trade conversation is more interesting. A switch-hitting, Top-50 shortstop prospect with an MVP trophy will get mentioned whenever Seattle shops for established offensive help. If the Mariners move Celesten, the return should be a controllable hitter who materially changes the major-league lineup. His ceiling is too valuable for another marginal upgrade or a rearrangement of depth pieces. Celesten is becoming the kind of switch-hitting shortstop prospect the Mariners should only move for a significant return.

Keeping him remains the sensible call while Double-A sorts out what Seattle actually has. The major-league front office also gets zero cover here. Celesten is not a 2027 lineup solution, and his award cannot become another reason to leave an immediate need unaddressed. Seattle has to build next season’s roster with players ready to produce next season.

Everett showed us Celesten’s ceiling. Arkansas showed us the remaining distance. Both belong in the evaluation.