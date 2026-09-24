Mariners’ Josh Naylor Walk-Off Offers a 2027 Lineup Blueprint

So, the Seattle Mariners aren’t out of it just yet. And Josh Naylor’s walk-off single will own the highlight of a game that looked to be over early. J.P. Crawford began the bottom of the 10th on second base. Randy Arozarena worked a seven-pitch walk, aided by a successful ABS challenge on ball four. Dominic Canzone grounded out and moved both runners into scoring position. Cal Raleigh battled through a full count and walked. Julio Rodríguez drew another walk to force in the tying run.

Then Naylor punched an elevated sinker from a very gassed Josh Hader into shallow center field and ended the game. Five hitters handed the inning from one to the next. Nobody needed to be a hero. They made one of baseball’s nastiest closers keep throwing until Naylor found the pitch he could handle.

“It doesn’t happen without the at-bats before me,” Naylor said afterward.

The Mariners’ 10th-Inning Rally Was More Than One Clutch Hit

That sounds obvious. However, for these 2026 Mariners, it has often looked revolutionary. A connected lineup isn’t clubhouse jargon. It can mean one hitter controlling the strike zone, the next moves a runner and somebody else cashes the check. Walks don’t go to waste when the hitters behind them keep the inning moving. It would be nice if stars can accept ball four without wondering whether they just surrendered the offense’s only chance to score.

The M’s have made a habit out of looking like nine hitters completing separate assignments. One night before the walk-off, the Mariners were shut out for the 15th time this season. Their .691 OPS ranked second-worst in the majors. That number captures how often the entire operation has gone dark at once. It’s not for a lack of talent. It looks more like a lack of connection.

For the front office, the Mariners need more hitters who extend plate appearances, recognize when pitchers are losing the zone and keep innings alive without always requiring massive power. They need a lineup deep enough to make players reaching base feel dangerous and every productive out matter.

That changes the burden on everybody. Rodríguez doesn’t have to save the world. He can take a close pitch instead of expanding because he feels responsible for creating a spark. Raleigh can work a count without carrying the weight of a 60 homer season. And Naylor can finish a rally instead of being asked to build one from scratch.

Power still belongs in the offseason shopping list, especially from the right side of the plate. So does contact, patience and hitters who make the next plate appearance easier. We’re not saying they need to find the next Juan Soto. But someone who can really rattle a pitcher by making them work. Seattle can’t keep assembling a lineup that looks threatening on paper and becomes strangely quiet once two or three names cool off together.

This win doesn’t make up for the 15 shutouts. It keeps the Mariners’ postseason hopes alive for one more night. Seattle must win out while the Rangers and Astros lose out. Nobody should make plans around that scenario. Still, if the M’s take anything from their latest win over Houston, it should be that they finally showed what sustainable offense looks like when every hitter trusts the next one and keeps the inning moving.