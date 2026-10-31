Mariners’ Michael Arroyo Surgery Puts 2027 Opening Day Plans In Question

Michael Arroyo gave us a reason to want more in his limited appearances in 2026. Now the Mariners have to prepare to open 2027 without him. They announced that Arroyo underwent a successful elbow scope procedure on Oct. 28 with Dr. Keith Meister to clean up cartilage and brace a chronic UCL injury. The team anticipates he’ll return to game participation in April 2027.

That leaves his Opening Day availability in question. If the season starts on time, Arroyo could miss the beginning of it. And returning to games in April leaves another question: how much preparation will he need before he’s ready to help the team?

There are reasons to be excited about Arroyo. But in the meantime, we should expect Seattle to have an answer if his recovery carries into the season. A young hitter working his way back from elbow surgery shouldn’t also have to serve as the roster’s emergency solution.

Michael Arroyo Gave The Mariners A Reason To Keep His Bat Around

Arroyo made September interesting. In 15 games with Seattle, he went 13-for-35 with a .371 average, a .953 OPS, five walks and six strikeouts. He had already produced at Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma before getting the call. His brief major league introduction gave us another reason to believe his bat could become part of the answer in Seattle.

We wanted to see how that carried into a full spring. Unfortunately, his recovery will get the first say.

An April target is encouraging, but it doesn’t give Seattle a firm date to write into the lineup. “Game participation” is just a step in the process. The Mariners will still have to determine when Arroyo has had enough work to face major league pitching regularly.

Mariners Need Infield Depth That Can Handle An Early Absence

The Mariners should pursue enough established help to give Arroyo a reasonable path back. If he needs extra time, the lineup should be able to absorb it.

Mauricio Dubón, Edmundo Sosa and Isiah Kiner-Falefa belong on that shopping list. All three are in the 2026–27 free-agent class. These are fits worth exploring.

Dubón would be our first call. His experience at second base, shortstop and in the outfield gives Seattle several ways to find him playing time. That flexibility would help well beyond Arroyo’s recovery.

Sosa has major league experience at second, third and shortstop, making him an option to cover multiple infield spots while Seattle sorts out its lineup. We should want a signing who can compete for starts and keep earning at-bats after Arroyo returns.

Kiner-Falefa offers another route through his defensive versatility. He embraced a utility role with Boston heading into 2026, and that willingness to move around would fit a Seattle infield with young players still establishing themselves. His appeal here is coverage and flexibility; the Mariners would still need to address the offense around him.

That’s how we give Arroyo room to recover. Sign someone who helps on Opening Day and still has a job when the kid comes back. A good bench shouldn’t expire the moment an injured player gets cleared.