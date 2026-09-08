Mariners Must Sweep Rangers, but Even That May Not Save Their Playoff Hopes

Most of us know better than to pretend three wins over the Rangers are going to save the Mariners’ season. If they do pull it off, it’ll buy them maybe a week’s worth of oxygen. They are in a deep hole right now. A sweep would’ve sounded like a statement had they taken care of business against the A’s. Now, it’s a cover charge.

Seattle will enter this series at 67-77, six games behind Houston in the AL West and six behind Cleveland for the final Wild Card spot. They also trail Texas by four games with 18 left. The Rangers arrive in Seattle only two games from both paths into October. The Mariners arrive hanging on to their last chance.

Sweeping the Rangers Would Only Keep the Mariners’ Playoff Hopes Alive

Let’s talk about what would happen if the Mariners actually sweep the Rangers first. They’ll leave the series at 70-77 while Texas falls to 71-76. After three straight wins against the team directly above them, Seattle would still be one game behind.

Texas has already clinched the season series, taking seven of the first 10 meetings. So they’re already in possession of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Winning two of three normally qualifies as a good series. But that result would leave the M’s three games behind Texas with 15 remaining, and without said tiebreaker. The Wild Card math is kind of rude. But the Mariners put themselves in this position. If the current cutoff plays .500 over its final 18 games, it reaches 82 wins. Seattle must go 15-3 to get there.

A sweep of Texas would only reduce that requirement to 12-3 over the final 15 games. An .800 finish after a perfect series. So, near perfection is now the price of admission.

Mariners Turned the Rangers Series Into a Must-Sweep Playoff Emergency

Seattle spent months staring longingly at its favorable September schedule. Then the Athletics came to T-Mobile Park and wiped the floor with them. That was supposed to be where the Mariners stacked wins. Instead, a beaten and battered A’s club, missing more than half of the players they started the season with, pushed Seattle to a season-worst 11 games below .500 while boos rolled down from the stands.

Bryan Woo’s incredible eight-inning masterpiece prevented the embarrassment of a four-game sweep. His brilliance doesn’t make up for the other three losses, though. It merely kept Seattle from arriving at this Rangers series in an even deeper grave. The schedule did soften for the Mariners, they just failed to take advantage.

This series against Texas represents an ultimatum after wasting games against one of baseball’s worst teams and transferring the entire burden onto a division rival that has already handled them all season.

The AL West Has Given the Mariners More Playoff Chances Than They Deserve

Houston leads the division at 73-71. Texas is two games back despite sitting below .500. Nobody has stormed through the AL West this season. It’s remained available, and the Mariners simply haven’t been good enough to take it.

The Wild Card route is even more treacherous. Toronto, Texas, Baltimore and Minnesota all sit between Seattle and Cleveland. The Mariners need wins, several teams to stumble and every useful tiebreaker they can find. Against Texas, they can control both sides of the equation. Every Mariners win is a Rangers loss. Seattle will not receive another opportunity this direct to gain ground on them after this Thursday. And their fate may already be decided by the time they face Houston in a couple of weeks.

So, sweep the Rangers. Then win 12 of the final 15. Hope Houston slides and hope the Wild Card pack trips over itself.

Regardless, anything less than three wins against Texas leaves the Mariners technically alive, but practically finished. At that point, we can stop dressing the final two weeks up as a playoff push. They become an evaluation of Dan Wilson, the roster and everyone who expects to return in 2027.