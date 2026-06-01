Mariners’ Six-Game Winning Streak Shows Why Seattle’s Season Still Runs Through Its Arms

The Seattle Mariners can homer their way through a week. We all know this, and we certainly won’t complain when the ball leaves the yard. But there’s so much more to what has actually happened during Seattle’s season-high six-game winning streak. The arms have completely taken over.

This has always been the Mariners formula. The offense can get loud for a few nights. The defense will sometimes steal outs. But the Mariners only become the scariest version of themselves when the pitching staff starts putting games in a chokehold.

Seattle has allowed just 13 total runs during their six-game winning streak. Opponents scored more than two runs only once. That kind of run prevention that lets a team breathe.

Seattle’s Six-Game Winning Streak Showed Why the Rotation Still Carries The Ceiling

For weeks, Seattle’s pitching conversation has been complicated. We know about Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo working through an uncomfortable piggyback arrangement. The rotation has not felt as clean as it was supposed to feel. Even when the Mariners won games, there was still drama lingering around the plan for the starting rotation.

Well, now it's finally starting to feel less fragile. Miller and Castillo obviously sit near the center of it. Their combined 1.67 ERA over 27 innings during the run matters because it gave Seattle exactly what it needed.

Still, it’s not only about Miller and Castillo. The walk-off win over the Diamondbacks was the perfect capper because it showed both sides of Seattle’s current identity. Cole Young kept the Mariners alive with a homer. Dominic Canzone supplied power too. And Victor Robles finished it with a walk-off infield single in the tenth. All support players, showing up when the team needed them.

The Mariners’ best version is not complicated. It’s starters setting the tone, relievers shutting the door, and an offense that doesn’t have to be perfect because the pitching staff has already removed so much pressure from the night.

Still, it’s a slippery slope. We’ve seen enough Mariners games over the years where the offense looks like it is just waiting around to run into one. And when that happens, the pitching staff has to be nearly perfect for Seattle to win. So “just enough” offense should not be the standard. But it’s nice when things break right for them. It is even better when the Mariners win games the way they were built to win them.