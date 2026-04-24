Mariners Pitcher Casey Legumina DFA Already Has Rays Devil Magic Written All Over It

The Rays love themselves a scrappy project. So, really, we probably should have seen this coming the second the Mariners designated Casey Legumina for assignment. Tampa Bay did not let Seattle sneak him through the waiver wire and stash him away. Instead, the Rays jumped in and acquired him, because of course they did. This is what they do. They rummage through the margins, find the arm another team had to cut loose, and immediately make everyone wonder whether they just spotted something the rest of the room missed.

For the Mariners, let’s be fair, this isn’t an enormous loss. He had a 4.63 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP over 11 2/3 innings this season, and his final appearance with Seattle was rough enough to make the decision feel pretty understandable. The Mariners needed bullpen help, recalled Alex Hoppe from Triple-A Tacoma, and moved on from Legumina after he was tagged for three earned runs in a damaging eighth inning against The Athletics.

Before that final blowup, Legumina had actually given the Mariners some usable low-leverage work. He didn’t allow a homer. He struck out nine, walked three, and carried a 3.14 FIP that made the surface-level damage look at least a little harsher than the underlying profile. This was exactly the kind of arm that felt too ordinary to protect until the Rays decided it is worth protecting.

#Rays getting relief help, acquiring RHP Casey Legumina from #Mariners. First reported by @Ken_Rosenthal. Legumina was recently DFA’d and is out of options. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 24, 2026

Mariners May Have Given Rays Another Pitching Project Worth Watching

Once Tampa Bay enters the chat, Mariners fans are at least allowed to get a little itchy. This is not a new relationship. The Mariners and Rays have been swapping pieces for a while now, and it has created some weird emotional residue. Seattle got Luke Raley for Jose Cáballero. They also landed Randy Arozarena. Austin Shenton came back. Cole Wilcox also came to Seattle in a smaller cash move this offseason. And Ben Williamson ended up with Tampa Bay in the Brendan Donovan three-team deal. There’s enough history here that another Mariners-Rays transaction feels like a recurring subplot with just enough danger to make everyone to take notice.

The Rays’ whole brand is built on this stuff. They’re rarely shopping in the glamorous aisle. They are usually somewhere in the back of the store, checking the clearance rack, finding one reliever with a strange arm angle and an infielder with a skill nobody else valued enough. It’s irritating because it works often enough to become part of baseball folklore.

That’s why Legumina landing there feels different than if he had gone almost anywhere else. If another team took a flier on him, it would barely register. With the Rays, it becomes a test case. Can they turn a fringe bullpen arm into a sixth-inning nuisance Seattle has to hear about later? None of that is guaranteed, obviously. Legumina still has to prove he can get big-league hitters out consistently, and the Mariners didn’t exactly cut ties with a finished product.

And that’s the point. Tampa Bay doesn’t need him to be finished. They probably prefer it the other way around. They specialize in the unfinished.

Watching the Rays immediately assign value to the arm Seattle just squeezed off the roster hits a familiar nerve. It is the kind of small transaction that feels harmless in April and then becomes deeply irritating in August if Tampa Bay gets even league-average innings out of him.

Maybe this turns into nothing. Legumina is simply a depth arm who bounces around. But when the Rays are the team on the other end, “maybe nothing” always feels a little more dangerous than it should.

We’ll see how this plays out. If Tampa Bay eventually cuts bait and Legumina’s name pops up on the waiver wire again, that will say something, too. The Rays usually don’t give up on usable arms without getting a pretty clear answer first.