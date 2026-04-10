Former Mariners Slugger Lands Surprising New Role With Rays

Former Mariners first baseman Mike Ford is starting an unexpected new chapter in baseball. An Associated Press report from Kristie Ackert said Ford is joining the Rays in a front-office role and is expected to work with minor leaguers. For Seattle fans, it is the kind of update that immediately brings back memories of one of the stranger but at-times useful bats from the 2023 club.

Ford didn’t spend enough time in Seattle to become a franchise fixture, and we won’t be pretending otherwise. But Mariners fans remember him because he showed up at a moment when the lineup badly needed a jolt and somehow turned himself into one of the few dependable power sources on the roster. In 83 games for Seattle in 2023, Ford slashed .228/.323/.475, with 16 home runs, and 34 RBI. Those 16 homers were a career high.

Mike Ford Lands Rays Front Office Role Working With Minor Leaguers

It wasn’t always pretty. He definitely didn’t provide star power to build around. But it worked often enough to matter. Ford gave Seattle real left-handed thump against right-handed pitching, and there were stretches where he felt like a classic Mariners survival story. Just an unorthodox looking guy who kept popping up with a homer when the offense looked like it was about to flatline again. His path back up made that even more fitting, because he was mashing at Triple-A Tacoma before Seattle leaned on him. In 49 games there in 2023, he slashed .302/.427/.605 with 13 home runs and 56 RBI.

Ford always had one of those baseball-lifer careers. Undrafted out of Princeton, bouncing around organizations, surviving on patience and pull-side power, taking the long way everywhere. He spent parts of six big-league seasons with six different teams, and now, at 33, he is moving into a development role.

There is also something very Rays about this. Tampa Bay looked at a smart, well-traveled former hitter with a grinder’s résumé and decided there might be value there on the player-development side. That organization loves finding upside in places other teams barely bother to look. Ford, in a lot of ways, feels like a natural fit for that kind of environment.

From the Mariners’ side, this is mostly another unexpected baseball check-in that sends us back down a rabbit hole we didn’t expect to revisit. Ford was not in Seattle long, but he absolutely carved out a spot in the memory bank.

Now he is with the Rays, helping shape minor leaguers instead of trying to yank another fastball into the right-field seats. It’s a surprising turn on the surface. Once we think about the kind of career he had, though, it also makes a ton of sense.