What Can the Mariners Expect from Eugenio Suarez in the Postseason?
Eugenio Suarez has a long history with the Seattle Mariners. After being added at the trade deadline, it would be his second stint with the team, for which he played in 2022-2023. With the M's locked in a tight race with the Houston Astros, this homecoming seemed perfect. It added another 40-homer run bat to a lineup that already included electric young star Julio Rodriguez and MVP candidate Cal Raleigh.
However, Suarez struggled down the stretch. The slugger managed to blast 49 homers and 118 RBI (a new career-high) overall in 2025, most of his big stats were accrued with the Diamondbacks. However, with Seattle, Suarez batted .189 in 53 games and was conisidered a trade deadline 'bust'.
Eugenio Suarez has always followed the motto of 'Good Vibes Only', but it was difficult as a hitless game would often turn into a prolonged slump. At one point during a 3-for-25 slump, he said he still felt that his game would come back around.
“At some point, my results or my good at-bats, or hits or homers, RBI, are going to be there,” Suárez said at the time. “I just don’t want to be nervous about that. Just want to keep continuing to be myself and enjoy the process.”
“[I am] pretty much have the same page with the hitting coach here. I know they’ve been really good for me. They’ve helped me a lot. They [gave] me a couple of adjustments that I’ve been making, so I’ve been working on that as well.”
Suarez Could Still Star for Seattle
The hope is that Suarez gets things together in time for the postseason. Perhaps extra rest and participation in the team's two scrimmages this week will awaken his lumber from its slumber. There were indications of that on Wednesday when the power hitter launched a home run in the workout.
“It was a day that we got a lot accomplished,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “I think this is what we were looking to do.”
If Suarez is clicking during the playoffs, he adds some powerful prowess to a lineup that also includes some underrated stars like Victor Robles and JP Crawford. We have seen several times where a veteran hitter suddenly heats up when it's all on the line, and that's what they are hoping for when it comes to Eugenio Suarez.
Along with Suarez, veteran Randy Arozarena is looking to get his offensive skills back in order after struggling late in the year. He says he thinks the scrimmages will do himself, Suarez, and all the Mariners back on
“It definitely helps staying in rhythm, seeing the ball,” Randy Arozarena said of the scrimmages. “But I definitely think winning the division, earning that bye week definitely helps you. It's a lot better than the season ending, and then you just continue to play. But yeah, these scrimmages help.”