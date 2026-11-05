Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson Trade Stance Gives Mariners a Call They Have to Make

We’re not saying that this trade is going to happen. It may not get close. But the Mariners should still make the Orioles tell them no. If they are willing to listen to offers for Gunnar Henderson, the Mariners should be ready to come with questions and names. What they would be surrendering for this kind of acquisition is the key. Improving the lineup with Henderson’s ceiling deserves more than a passing mention before we move on to someone easier.

According to The Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka, Baltimore is willing to listen on every player except Pete Alonso as it pursues rotation and outfield help. Henderson would require a steep return, and a trade is considered unlikely. The Orioles aren’t actively shopping him or anyone on their roster. They’re just saying, the line is open.

Baltimore gets to decide whether an offer is compelling enough. The Mariners need to find out what compelling looks like.

Gunnar Henderson Is Worth an Uncomfortable Mariners Trade Conversation

Henderson’s appeal comes with a little nuance. He slashed .225/.309/.403 with 24 home runs in 2026. That production falls well short of his 37-homer, .893 OPS season in 2024. He also has two seasons of team control remaining.

All of that needs consideration. Seattle would be paying for a rebound toward an established ceiling, and two years gives the organization a specific window to make the investment count.

The upside is why the investigation is worth it. A productive Henderson would give the Mariners a dangerous left-handed bat and an impact presence in the infield. That would also come with sorting out their defensive alignment. Shouldn’t be a hard conversation to handle considering who they’d be adding.

The harder discussion involves the players going the other way.

Logan Gilbert feels like the starting point. With free agency approaching after 2027, we should be willing to discuss turning his final season of control into two years of Henderson. Baltimore would get rotation help, and Seattle would take its shot at a substantial lineup upgrade.

We also shouldn’t be surprised if the Orioles steer that conversation toward George Kirby. His additional years of control would give Baltimore a stronger reason to engage. That’s where Seattle would have to weigh Henderson’s bat against Kirby’s value and the cost of replacing his innings.

Bryan Woo would be our hard no. We can pursue a major offensive addition and still draw a firm line around the pitcher we want to keep. Emerson Hancock would require a different offer altogether. If he’s the main major league piece, we should expect Baltimore to demand a huge prospect package alongside him. We don’t get to keep our preferred starters and assume the rest of the deal won’t hurt.

Those are potential negotiating paths, there’s no report of any demands here. But a serious Henderson pursuit means being ready for Baltimore to ask for something we’ll miss.

Mariners Need the Nerve to Put Real Talent on the Table

The prospect discussion should be just as honest. They need to be willing to discuss a guy like Felnin Celesten in a serious framework. Including him would have to affect the rest of the asking price.

The prospect cost needs a firm ceiling, too. If Seattle puts Gilbert or Kirby into an offer, that should substantially reduce the additional talent Baltimore can demand. A package built around Hancock would require much more from the farm. The Mariners need to evaluate the whole price instead of treating each concession as a separate decision.

Seattle should enter the discussion with a valuation and enough flexibility to negotiate. If the Orioles demand more than Henderson can reasonably return over those two seasons, walk away knowing the opportunity received a proper hearing.

And there are other conversations worth having with Baltimore. Kostka identifies an infield surplus that includes Jordan Westburg and Coby Mayo. Either could warrant further exploration if Henderson goes nowhere, although both require their own evaluation of role, health and cost.

But we shouldn’t rush toward the alternatives just because the Henderson conversation might get uncomfortable. This offseason needs some ambition behind it. We should expect the Mariners to pursue players who could make a substantial difference, even when the negotiations threaten to involve names we like.