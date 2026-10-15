Phillies Settling for Don Mattingly Might Be a Gift to the Mariners

The Phillies aggressively went out to lure Alex Cora and came home with the manager who was already sitting in their dugout. Philadelphia ultimately decided to give Don Mattingly a two-year contract. They will use prettier language. They could even point to their 79-55 record after Mattingly replaced Rob Thomson, the respect he earned inside the clubhouse and the value of continuity heading into an uncertain offseason.

All of that is completely fair. And so is the chronology. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski offered Cora the job in April before turning the club over to Mattingly on an interim basis. When the season ended, Philadelphia circled back to Cora. He declined again. The Phillies then committed to Mattingly through 2028.

Congratulations to Mattingly on the rose after the first contestant left the show. And to be fair, none of this means Mattingly is going to fail. He inherited a 9-19 mess, cleaned it up and helped manage the Phillies into the postseason. Players reportedly respect him, and a decorated veteran clubhouse responded to his leadership. Philadelphia has enough evidence to defend the decision without pretending Mattingly was always the plan.

For the Mariners, his return to Philadelphia should be more of a favor than a missed opportunity.

The Mariners Don’t Need to Get Starstruck

Mattingly owns a résumé that can seduce a front office searching for instant credibility. He managed the Dodgers, won three division titles, earned National League Manager of the Year honors with Miami and just turned Philadelphia’s turbulent season around. His name alone carries more recognition than most managerial candidates. But that shouldn’t be enough.

Mattingly’s name would have generated easy headlines. It also could have given the Mariners a convenient way to confuse experience with transformation. Fortunately, the Phillies removed that temptation. They kept the respected baseball lifer who already knew their players, coaches and organizational hierarchy. Not to mention his son Preston, the Phillies GM. Seattle’s situation requires a more disruptive voice. The Mariners are replacing Dan Wilson after a 76-86 collapse, turning over much of the position-player coaching group and trying to reconnect a talented roster with standards it abandoned during the season. A famous face cannot handle that assignment by reputation alone.

Philadelphia’s Plan B Should Sharpen Seattle’s Search

Joe Espada will likely get a serious look. The Mariners are expected to meet with the former Astros manager, who spent nine years inside the organization that ruled the AL West for most of the past decade. He knows Seattle’s division, has managed a contender and carries firsthand knowledge of what a sustained winning infrastructure looks like.

Espada will face difficult questions, too. Houston finished 81-81 in 2026, played sloppy baseball and quite frankly, had some porous pitching. The Astros decided his contract was not worth renewing.

The Mariners can also explore candidates without previous major-league managing experience. Dipoto called that experience preferable, not mandatory. If Seattle discovers an external coach with sharper ideas, a stronger staff plan and the backbone to challenge baseball operations, the club should not retreat to the safest recognizable option.

Philadelphia chose familiarity after its preferred candidate said no. That may work for the Phillies. It also clarifies the assignment in Seattle.

The Mariners need someone capable of changing the room, not merely winning the press conference. With Mattingly staying in Philadelphia, one more famous shortcut has disappeared. Seattle should consider that a gift.