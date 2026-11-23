The Boston Red Sox gave Jake Bauers four years and $58 million. If you’re Ty France, you’re excited to hear about that. Nine months ago, France took a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres and went to spring training to win a job. Now he gets to find out what he’s worth after hitting 21 home runs and posting an .865 OPS. Boston, who may have overpaid, just set the market for first basemen this offseason.

France is aiming high. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, he’s seeking a three-year contract at an annual salary somewhere between the $14.5 million Bauers got from Boston and the $20 million former Mariner Jorge Polanco got from the Mets last winter. Those are some familiar names to have on either side of a negotiation. Both former Mariners. And if you’d told us back in February that France would spend November trying to split the difference between those two numbers, we’d be asking for a highlight package of this past season.

France slashed .295/.363/.502 in 133 games for the Padres, drove in 72 runs and finished with +8 Outs Above Average. San Diego paid him $2 million including incentives. The Padres found a bargain so good that he may have priced himself out of being a bargain ever again.

The Mariners Remember Why Ty France Was Worth Betting On

There was a time when France was one of the easiest names to pencil into a Mariners lineup. He made the All-Star team in 2022, hit 20 home runs and drove in 83 on the club that ended Seattle’s 21-year playoff drought. If you watched that team every night, you remember how much you wanted him up with runners in scoring position. He was a walking RBI who made a ton of contact.

By July 2024, it was getting harder to remember the last time we’d felt that way about one of his at-bats. France was hitting .223 and slugging .350 with eight home runs when the Mariners DFA’d him. The club had watched a 10-game division lead disappear, and first base was a spot where it needed more offense. France cleared waivers, and Seattle sent him and cash to Cincinnati for minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo.

The Mariners had good reason to look for another first baseman in 2024. France had every reason to bet on himself and believe he could still be an everyday player somewhere. It took a couple of stops and a trip back to the organization that drafted him for it to come true.

What the Jake Bauers Deal Means for Ty France

Bauers had 26 homers, a .389 on-base percentage and an NLCS MVP award by the time Milwaukee finished its World Series run. It makes sense for the Red Sox to want him. France brought a different mix to the plate. His batting average and slugging percentage were both higher than Bauers’ in 2026, and he’s a Gold Glove winning first baseman. The Padres also passed on extending a qualifying offer, so a club signing France can do it without surrendering a draft pick.

The hard part is deciding how many years to buy. France is 32, and any team talking about three guaranteed seasons has to put what he did in San Diego next to the two years that came before it. We saw enough of the downturn in Seattle to understand the hesitation. We also saw enough of his best years here to recognize the hitter who showed up for the Padres.

There’s an easy temptation to look back on the Mariners letting him go. But this one is more fun if we give France the credit he deserves. He went to camp in February on a minor league contract after a winter when any club could have offered him a better one. By November, one of the first basemen on the same market had secured $58 million, and France had a season good enough to make that deal relevant to his own negotiations.

The next time France signs a contract, we should look to see how many years he got. Hopefully, the team the signs him gets the same version we saw in 2026.