3 Possible Trade Destinations for Miami Marlins Outfielder
The Miami Marlins may be one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, but they're still in a prime position to be sellers at this year's trade deadline.
One player who could possibly be on the move in the next two weeks is outfielder Jesus Sanchez.
Here are three potential trade destinations for Miami's slugger.
San Diego Padres
A.J. Preller rarely lets a trade deadline pass without making a substantial move.
The San Diego Padres are seemingly always making moves to help the big league roster. Plus, they're reportedly in the market for an outfielder, making Sanches a perfect trade candidate for the NL West team.
The Padres already have Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis in their outfield, which is an elite duo, but manager Mike Shildt has rotation number players in left field.
Sanchez could be a slight defensive liability in left field, but his offensive upside would outweigh those concerns and would help extend San Diego's lineup.
Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are in desperate need of outfield help. Coming out of the All-Star Break, their right fielders had a combined wRC+ of 51, and the center fielders had a combined 60.
Sanchez's .260/.321/.420 slash line would immediately help Cleveland's outfield situation.
Plus, the 27-year-old is under team control through the 2028 season, making him a piece the Guardians could count on for the future.
Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels are in an interesting spot heading into the unofficial second half of the season.
At times, they've looked like a playoff team, but are currently 4.0 games out of a Wild Card spot. Another outfield bat would help their playoff push.
Jo Adell is finally having a consistent breakthrough season, and Taylor Ward has been solid in the power department. However, Mike Trout has appeared in more games as a designated hitter than in right field, and the Jorge Soler experiment is not going well.
If the Angels are serious about making the postseason this year, adding another option to their outfield, such as Sanchez, makes a ton of sense.
