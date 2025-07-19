Inside The Marlins

Marlins Skipper Gets Honest About Kyle Stowers' Recent Stretch

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough says Kyle Stowers is "easy to root for."

Tommy Wild

Jul 18, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) reacts after hitting a two-run walk-off home run against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Heading into the All-Star Break, there wasn't a hotter hitter in baseball than Kyle Stowers. However, with a few days off, there will always be questions about whether a player can maintain that level.

Stowers silenced and silenced the doubters in the first game out of the break, going 3-for-5 with two more home runs.

The slugger has now recorded 11 hits, hit five home runs, and has a 1.368 OPS, all in his last 19 at-bats.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough got honest after Friday's game about just how special what Stowers is doing is.

"You definitely don't take it for granted because what he's doing right now is special. The day he had in Baltimore, to start the break coming out of it the way he did. Tonight, some really great swings," said McCullough.

"Kyle is easy to root for, just with how he goes about everything and how humble he is. Everything that's been coming his way is through a lot of hard work, and [I'm] very happy for him."

It's always easy to cheer for a player who is reaping the rewards of hard work, and that's exactly what Stowers is doing now.

He struggled after being traded to Miami from Baltimore at last year's trade deadline. However, the 2025 season has already become a true breakout season for him.

A few weeks back, Stowers' name was in many trade rumors, but now he's looking like a star the Marlins should want to keep in their lineup for the foreseeable future.

