Insider Reveals Potential Blockbuster Multi-Player Marlins Trade Package
The prevailing thought is that the Miami Marlins will sell some pieces before the MLB trade deadline, even though they have actually been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month.
Of course, pitcher Sandy Alcantara has been at the forefront of Marlins trade speculation, but due to his health concerns and his 7.14 ERA in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, rival teams are treading carefully when it comes to potentially trading for him.
ESPN's Jeff Passan has noted that if Miami really wants to move Alcantara, it may have to sweeten the pot with some extra juice. In other words, include another player.
"With the deadline creeping ever closer, the prospect of a team surveying the starting-pitching landscape and being willing to give up real talent for Alcantara's upside is tangible," Passan wrote. "Perhaps Alcantara is packaged with another Marlin to give the acquiring club a modicum of stability amid questions of whether the former NL Cy Young winner can be fixed."
The Marlins have numerous other players they could possibly jettison before July 31, including position players like outfielders Jesus Sanchez and Dane Myers or possibly even infielder Otto Lopez, although Lopez seems far less likely.
Another potential avenue is Miami throwing a relief pitcher — like Anthony Bender — into a trade package with Alcantara, which could solve multiple needs at once for an interested contender.
Regardless, the Marlins are surely going to ask for a rather significant return in exchange for Alcantara, who won a Cy Young award in South Beach back in 2022 and is under club control through 2027.
