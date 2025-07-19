Miami Marlins Star Receives Conclusive Trade Deadline Update
Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers has been the subject of trade speculation in recent weeks, which seemed rather odd even with the Marlins expected to be sellers before the MLB trade deadline.
Stowers just made the All-Star team this year, his first full big-league campaign. He is slashing .298/.371/.563 with 21 home runs and 59 RBI over 351 plate appearances and has smashed five long balls over his last two games, including a walk-off homer in Miami's win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.
The 27-year-old is also under team control through 2029, so why exactly would the Marlins trade him again?
Well, Marlins insider Craig Mish has put the kibosh on any potential chance that Stowers gets dealt, reporting that the slugger will not be getting moved before July 31.
This does not come as much of a surprise. Even though Stowers is not incredibly young, he has been the primary source of offense for the surging Fish and could still become a crucial part of Miami's rebuild going forward.
The Marlins initially acquired Stowers from the Baltimore Orioles at last year's deadline in a deal that sent pitcher Trevor Rogers to the Orioles. Miami also acquired third baseman Connor Norby in the package, although Norby is now on the shelf until September after undergoing hand surgery.
Stowers was a top prospect in Baltimore's organization but never truly began to flourish until arriving in South Beach, where he has suddenly established himself as one of the most striking hitters in the league.
