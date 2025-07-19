Inside The Marlins

MLB Teams Have Two Major Complaints About Marlins Star Before Trade Deadline

Contenders around baseball apparently have a couple of big issues regarding Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 30, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks at the sign before delivering a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins are fielding offers for pitcher Sandy Alcantara before the MLB trade deadline, but whether or not he actually gets moved is another story entirely.

Alcantara is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery and has struggled, owning a 7.14 ERA across his first 19 starts. However, his reputation precedes his 2025 prediction.

The 29-year-old won the NL Cy Young award — unanimously — back in 2022 after logging a 2.28 ERA, and prior to experiencing arm issues in 2023, he was a dynamic frontline start for the Marlins.

That's what makes Alcantara such a complicated case ahead of the deadline, and apparently, contenders are taking issue with a couple of things, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Some teams see Alcantara's contract as too big an impediment and complain that the Miami Marlins want too much in return for him," Passan wrote.

Alcantara is under team control through 2027 with the final year of his deal being a $21 million club option. He is earning $17.3 million both this season and in 2026.

Taking everything into consideration, the Marlins absolutely do not have to trade Alcantara now. They can simply allow him to play out the rest of the season in Miami and then re-evaluate the situation over the winter. The Marlins can move him during the offseason or even potentially next summer.

One thing is for sure: Miami is absolutely not going to give Alcantara away, so whatever squad wants him must be prepared to pay a hefty price.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

