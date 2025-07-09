Mets, Marlins Connected to Monster Trade Before MLB Deadline
The Miami Marlins are actually tied for the best record in baseball over the last several weeks, going 17-7 over their last 24 games to suddenly emerge as National League Wild Card contenders.
That being said, the Marlins will still likely be attempting to sell off some pieces before the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Mets could represent a potential trading partner for Miami.
The Athletic recently posted another trade big board with the deadline looming, and it had pitcher Sandy Alcantara ranked fifth. It also listed the Mets as a possible destination for the former Cy Young award winner.
For those questioning if the Marlins would deal Alcantara within the NL East, they have traded with divisional foes before. Remember: they sent Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies over the winter, so nothing is off limits for Miami so long as it receives an adequate return.
The Mets' starting rotation was brilliant earlier this season but has suddenly seen a downturn, which makes Alcantara a very viable trade target. That's if the Fish make him available, of course.
Alcantara is under team control through 2027 and has struggled in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, so the Marlins may wish to hold on to him through the rest of 2025 to try and build his trade value heading into the offseason.
The 29-year-old owns a 7.01 ERA while allowing 89 hits and registering 67 strikeouts over 86 innings of work. He appeared to be coming out of his slump with four straight strong performances, but his last couple of outings have been rough.
We'll see if Miami ultimately decides to move Alcantara before July 31 and if New York comprises a potential match for the right-hander.
