Tigers Could Swing Stunning Trade for Marlins' Budding Star
The Miami Marlins have been involved in tireless trade speculation with the MLB trade deadline looming, which should not come as much of a surprise given their history. As a result, contenders will be flocking around the Marlins in the coming weeks, and the Detroit Tigers will certainly be involved.
While Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera and Jesus Sanchez — as well as a couple of relief pitchers — are widely viewed as the most likely Marlins players that could potentially be on the move, Miami does have another player that will surely interest contenders if he is made available: infielder Otto Lopez.
Lopez plays both second base and shortstop and mans the two positions exceptionally well, and with the Tigers in obvious need of an update at the latter spot (Trey Sweeney has been a disaster), Lopez could comprise a terrific acquisition for the World Series contenders.
The 26-year-old is under team control through 2029 and is having somewhat of a breakout campaign, owning a respectable .704 OPS to go along with nine home runs and 44 RBI over 302 plate appearances. He was particularly impressive in June, totaling four homers and 22 RBI while posting a .301/.365/.447 slash line.
Detroit has been the best team in the American League — and arguably the best team in baseball — in 2025, so A.J. Hinch's squad will definitely be searching for upgrades. Sweeney lays claim to a .599 OPS and a minus-4 DRS, so he has been a liability both at the dish and in the field.
Lopez would unquestionably be expensive given the fact that the Marlins absolutely do not have to trade him, but given the amount of depth the Tigers have in their farm system, they could afford to part with some good prospects in exchange for him.
Look for Detroit to try and make a play for Lopez if Miami decides to place him on the trade block.
