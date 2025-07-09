Yankees-Marlins Trade is Now Too Obvious After Big Injury News
The Miami Marlins and New York Yankees have looked like perfect trade partners ahead of the MLB trade deadline for quite some time now, and with some recent injury news for the Yankees, a deal between the two sides may consummate long before July 31.
New York relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. was just placed on the 15-day injured list as a result of a stress fracture in his leg, further complicating the Yankees' bullpen situation. Remember: Fernando Cruz has also been sidelined with an oblique issue.
The Yanks probably would have been in the market for another reliever even if Leiter didn't get hurt, but now, this further increases their need for another arm.
Fortunately, the Marlins have numerous relief pitchers that could be available for trade, with Anthony Bender, Lake Bachar, Calvin Faucher and Tyler Phillips all comprising potential trade candidates.
Bender is definitely the most enticing name of the bunch, as the 30-year-old boasts a 2.11 ERA while allowing just 24 hits over 38.1 innings of work this season. He is also under team control through 2027, so he wouldn't just be a two-month rental for the Yankees.
The 30-year-old will likely be one of the top relievers on the market in the coming weeks, and Miami may wish to create a bidding war for him rather than trading him well before the deadline. However, New York could be desperate to make a move now.
There may even exist a world in which the Yankees could pry a couple of relievers away from the Marlins, which could lead to a rather hefty return package for Miami.
A trade between Miami and New York has made more sense now than ever. Let's see if one comes to fruition.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
