Reds Connected to Massive MLB Trade Deadline Move With Marlins
The Miami Marlins have plenty of assets that could potentially be on the move before the MLB trade deadline, although some of their pieces are certainly less desirable than others.
Take outfielder Kyle Stowers, for example. Stowers just made the All-Star team in his first full big-league campaign and has been a revelation for the Marlins this season, slashing .295/.370/.564 with 22 home runs and 60 RBI over 363 plate appearances.
Chances are, Stowers won't be moved before July 31, and it has already been reported that Miami essentially views him as untouchable.
However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic still feels that the Marlins could move the 27-year-old if they receive a strong enough offer, and he lists the Cincinnati Reds as a potential destination for him.
The Reds are right in the middle of NL Wild Card contention and could certainly use an offensive upgrade, as they rank 15th in OPS in 2025. Not bad, but not great, either.
All three of Cincinnati's starting outfielders — Gavin Lux, TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley — lay claim to OPSes in the .700s, so the Reds may seek a bat to bolster that position group.
Stowers would obviously represent a major step up from what Cincy currently has in its outfield, but the question is whether or not the Reds would be willing to part with the prospects necessary to pry Stowers away from South Beach.
The Marlins appear ready to build around Stowers and Agustin Ramirez offensively, so it would certainly take one heck of a king's ransom for Miami to let Stowers loose. More than likely, the El Cajon, Ca. native will still be in South Florida come Aug. 1.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Former MLB GM Expects Marlins To Trade These Two Pitchers
MORE: Marlins Linked to Colossal Three-Team Trade With Red Sox, Padres
MORE: 3 Miami Marlins Players Land on Major Trade List Before Deadline
MORE: REPORT: Brewers Seeking Surprising Trade for Marlins' Young Star