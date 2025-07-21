3 Miami Marlins Players Land on Major Trade List Before Deadline
The Miami Marlins had three of their players named on ESPN's top 50 trade deadline candidates. Sandy Alcantara was listed as the number four overall candidate, with Edward Cabrera at 18, and Jesus Sanchez at 34.
Alcantara was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2022 when he won the Cy Young Award. In that season, Alcantara had a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts while having six complete games.
He had a solid season in 2023 before missing the entire 2024 season with Tommy John surgery. In 2025, Alcantara has struggled as he holds a 7.14 ERA. Contending teams have shown some interest despite his struggles, but Miami may hold onto him until the offseason and hope for his value to rise back up.
Cabrera is the other Marlins starting pitcher that could be on the move. The 27-year-old is having a good season, holding a 3.61 ERA and 86 strikeouts. Cabrera has three more years of team control, which makes a trade less likely unless the Marlins get a haul in return.
The 27-year-old outfielder Jesus Sanchez is the other trade candidate for Miami. Sanchez is slashing .258/.322/.415 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs. He has two more years of arbitration before hitting free agency.
The Marlins have been on a roll of late and sit at 46-52, 10 days ahead of the trade deadline. Miami will likely still be a seller, but may not be as big of a seller as once thought.
