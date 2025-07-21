REPORT: Brewers Seeking Surprising Trade for Marlins' Young Star
The Miami Marlins may not be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline, but that does not mean they won't still be moving some pieces before July 31.
The Marlins probably won't be jettisoning a million and one players like they did last summer, but if teams call with significant interest, the frugal Fish will obviously listen.
Apparently, the Milwaukee Brewers have contacted Miami about two of its infielders: Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
Lopez does not come as much of a surprise. We even recently wrote that the 26-year-old would represent a fine addition for the Brewers, who have been getting fed up with Joey Ortiz's miserable bat at shortstop.
However, Edwards is a bit more jarring. This is the first time we have heard his name mentioned in any sort of trade speculation, as he appeared to be one of the Marlins' more "untouchable" players.
Edwards is slashing .289/.353/.358 with one home run and 26 RBI over 371 plate appearances this season, also stealing 16 bases. While he clearly isn't much of a power threat, his impressive plate discipline and ability to make contact are very valuable attributes.
The 25-year-old (who turns 26 next month) is under team control through 2029, so Miami does not have to be in any sort of rush to move him.
Now, it should be noted that this does not necessarily mean the Marlins are shopping Edwards. It's entirely possible that Milwaukee merely inquired about the youngster, and Miami may simply be listening to what the Brewers have to offer.
Regardless, this is obviously an interesting development that should be monitored.
