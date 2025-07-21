Marlins Linked to Colossal Three-Team Trade With Red Sox, Padres
The Miami Marlins will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch heading into the MLB trade deadline. They have a handful of players that will surely draw interest from contending teams, but whether or not the Marlins actually move them is anyone's guess.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic, however, feels that Miami could be pretty active between now and July 31 and has proposed a massive three-team trade involving the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres.
In the deal, the Marlins would ship out Edward Cabrera and land prospects from both the Red Sox and Padres. Cabrera would head to Boston, and Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran would go to San Diego.
Cabrera is probably Miami's most interesting piece ahead of the deadline. The breakout star has pitched to the tune of a 3.61 ERA this season and had eight straight starts between May and July in which he allowed two runs or less, including three outings without surrendering a single run.
There is a catch, though: in his last outing before the All-Star break, Cabrera left after four innings due to elbow discomfort. His MRI came back clean, but that is obviously a major red flag for the 27-year-old, especially considering that he has a rather checkered injury history as it is.
Once a top prospect, Cabrera had struggled with control issues since entering the big leagues in 2021, but he has appeared to rein that in this year. The right-hander has tremendous stuff and could very well be the best pitcher available before the end of the month.
The Marlins don't seem eager to move him, but if they are able to land a major haul in return, they probably won't be shy in pulling the trigger on a deal.
