Former MLB GM Expects Marlins To Trade These Two Pitchers
The Miami Marlins hold a ton of leverage heading into the MLB trade deadline. They have pieces that contenders would love to add to their roster in what looks to be a seller's market.
One position group the Marlins could deal from is their pitching.
Of course, players such as Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara have been rumored as possible trade candidates, but some pitchers in the bullpen could also be on the move between now and July 31.
Jim Bowden, former MLB general manager and insider for The Athletic, recently reported that "expect them to trade relievers like Ronny Henriquez and Calvin Faucher if they get the right prospect return."
Several teams with solid prospects would be good fits for Henriquez and/or Faucher; these teams include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Detroit Tigers.
Henriquez is having a stellar season, posting a 2.68 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 44 games.
A team searching for some heat in the back of the bullpen may especially find Henriquez an interesting target. The 25-year-old's 96.3 mph fastball ranks in the 81st percentile in MLB.
Plus, Henriquez is still in his pre-arbitration years, making a team's potential closer down the line.
Faucher isn't having as good a season as Henriquez, but the veteran would still be a solid option for playoff teams looking for an innings-eater.
The 29-year-old has a 4.21 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and a 104 ERA+ in 40 games this season.
It will be interesting to see which teams target this duo and if the Marlins end up trading them.
