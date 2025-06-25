Insider Hints at Marlins Inching Closer Toward Blockbuster Trade
The Miami Marlins will likely be open for some sort of business between now and the MLB trade deadline, but how far will they be willing to go?
Of course, the question everyone wants to know is whether or not the Marlins will move Sandy Alcantara, their former Cy Young award-winning pitcher who got off to an incredibly rough start in 2025, but has rebounded nicely over the last month.
Alcantara missed all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it stands to reason that Miami may want to hold on to the 29-year-old — who is under team control through 2027 — to ensure the best possible return during the offseason or perhaps next summer.
ESPN's Jeff Passan recently published a list of the top 50 trade candidates around baseball, and Alcantara was placed third. Passan then gave the Marlins a 60 percent chance of jettisoning the right-hander, which was well above many of the players on the list.
"It is starting to look as though he is turning the corner to become a midrotation starter (or better?) once again as he has posted a 2.74 ERA in four June outings," Passan wrote.
Alcantara has posted a 6.69 ERA overall this season, but as Passan noted, he has been much better in recent weeks. Back in 2022, he pitched to the tune of a 2.28 ERA and was a unanimous NL Cy Young award victor.
We'll see what Miami decides to do in the coming weeks, but there is no doubt that the chances of the Marlins trading Alcantara have definitely increased over the last month thanks to his sudden surge.
