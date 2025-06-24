MLB Analyst Wants Marlins To Make Blockbuster Trade With This NL Contender
Any playoff contender would be wise to get more starting pitching at the trade deadline, and the Miami Marlins have what could be one of the most sought-after players in baseball: Sandy Alcantara.
Alcantara had a slow start to the season coming off Tommy John surgery, but he's starting to turn it all around with a stretch of four solid starts.
Mark DeRosa recently revealed on MLB Network which team he'd like to see Alcantara get traded to.
"You know where I'd like to see him go? The Cubs," said DeRosa. "The Cubs need a starter [and] the Cubs are real, man. Let's get it done."
Chicago is a perfect landing spot for Alcantara. As DeRosa pointed out, they're a real threat to win a World Series in 2025 but need a few more reliable arms in their rotation.
Justin Steele's season is already over after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Shota Imanaga has dealt with a trip to the injured list, too. They need a pitcher with a ceiling as high as Sandy's.
From Miami's perspective, the Cubs are a perfect trade partner.
The Marlins are looking towards the future, which means they need to stockpile as many prospects as possible.
Luckily, Chicago still has plenty of elite prospects, such as Owen Caissie or Kevin Alcantara, that Miami could potentially demand in a trade for Alcantara.
It's still not a guarantee that the Marlins will trade Alcantara, a point recently touched on by former MLB general manager and insider Jim Bowden.
However, if Miami does deal the former Cy Young winner, a blockbuster deal between the Cubs and Marlins makes a ton of sense for both sides.
