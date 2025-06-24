Marlins-Yankees Trade Features One Major Stumbling Block
The Miami Marlins seem rather likely to be very active between now and the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Yankees could represent a perfect trade partner for them.
The Yankees could certainly use another pitcher, as Gerrit Cole is out for the season, Luis Gil has not thrown a pitch yet due to a lat strain and Ryan Yarbrough is now on the 15-day injured list.
Could New York turn to the Marlins for an answer?
Zach Pressnell of FanSided thinks so, naming Miami ace Sandy Alcantara as a potential trade target for the Yankees in the wake of all of their injuries.
"New York needs to go out and get a starter before the trade deadline and it seems like it's only a matter of time before the front office gains a sense of urgency and pulls off a deal," Pressnell wrote. "The first name at the top of their wish list should be the aforementioned Alcantara. Adding him would set the Yankees up for years down the road as the righty has multiple years of affordable team control left on his deal."
However, Pressnell added one major caveat that could prevent the two sides from striking a pact: New York's overall lack of intriuging prospects.
"The only issue with this idea is the Yankees' lack of prospect depth," Pressnell wrote. "If New York can find a way to bring in Alcantara without completely crippling its farm system, the Yankees could be the best landing spot for the righty."
That's not to say that the Yankees don't have good prospects. Spencer Jones, George Lombard and Everson Pereira are all compelling sluggers, and they also have some decent arms in their farm system. However, they are very top heavy, which could cause issues for them when attempting to put together a viable package for the Marlins.
Miami surely will not be willing to accept a cheap return for Alcantara, who has appeared to turn things around over his last five starts. Whether or not the Yankees, who are known for being very stingy with their prospects, will be willing to meet that price is anyone's guess.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: MLB Analyst Wants Marlins To Make Blockbuster Trade With This NL Contender
MORE: Marlins Know They Can Decide the World Series at MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: One Miami Marlins Pitcher is Already on The Move
MORE: Former MLB GM Provides Update On Possible Marlins, Sandy Alcantara Trade
MORE: Miami Marlins Linked to Two Potential Trades With Los Angeles Dodgers