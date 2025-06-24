Marlins Know They Can Decide the World Series at MLB Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins are largely expected to be significant sellers at the MLB trade deadline, and they have numerous players that can absolutely shift World Series odds.
The most notable is obviously pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who appears to be rediscovering his groove after an incredibly rough start to his first season back from Tommy John surgery. It doesn't end there, though.
The Marlins also have fellow right-hander Edward Cabrera, a 27-year-old flamethrower who seems to finally be coming into his own after years of wasting his brilliant talent. Then there are bats like Jesus Sanchez, Dane Myers and potentially even Kyle Stowers, all of whom can bolster a contender's lineup.
But it's Alcantara who may hold the fate of the 2025 World Series in his hands, and whether or not he gets dealt by July 31 could very well determine who wins the Fall Classic.
When he is right, Alcantara is a dynamic ace. He proved that during his last fully healthy campaign in 2022, when he was a unanimous NL Cy Young award winner. You wouldn't know it from his 6.89 ERA this season, but the 29-year-old has looked like an entirely different pitcher over his last five starts.
Teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs will all be clamoring for the Miami ace, and you can bet that the Marlins will be seeking a hefty return for Alcantara, who is under team control through 2027.
If any of those squads land the Dominican native, it would absolutely change the landscape of the sport with just a few months left until October.
Heck, Cabrera can be that type of guy, too, especially based on the way he has pitched since the beginning of May. Even a player like Myers — a terrific outfielder with an impressive bat — can alter the fortunes of a team (like the Mets or Philadelphia Phillies, for example).
The Marlins certainly understand that the World Series result may ultimately rest on their shoulders and whether or not they decide to blow things up with another fire sale — or simply trade Alcantara — in the coming weeks.
