One Miami Marlins Pitcher is Already on The Move
The Miami Marlins are expected to move at least one pitcher before the MLB trade deadline, but guess what? One of their arms is already on the move.
The Marlins designated right-hander Connor Gillispie last week, and now, he has been claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins, via Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Gillispie made six starts for Miami in 2025 and posted nightmarish results, going 0-3 with an 8.65 ERA while allowing 32 hits and registering 23 strikeouts over 26 innings of work. He registered a 5.69 FIP and 1.654 WHIP.
The Marlins initially selected Gillispie off waivers from the Atlanta Braves back in January, and he ultimately made Miami's roster as a result of a wave of injuries that hit the team's starting rotation.
Gillispie was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but the Cleveland Guardians eventually plucked him from the Orioles in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.
The 27-year-old made his big-league debut in 2024, appearing in three games out of the bullpen for the Guardians. During that time, he surrendered two runs on four hits across eight frames, fanning eight batters. He then signed with the Braves in free agency last November before making his way to South Beach a couple of months later.
The Marlins could ultimately move arms such as Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera and Cal Quantrill between now and July 31, and some of their relievers could get dealt, as well.
