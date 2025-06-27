Marlins, Dodgers Predicted to Swing Trade That Would be Unfair to Baseball
The Miami Marlins may very well serve as a one-stop shop for contenders between now and the MLB trade deadline, and while they have several players that will highly interest other teams, they have one jewel in particular: pitcher Sandy Alcantara.
If Alcantara is made available, it will surely set off a feeding frenzy before July 31, and the usual suspect will almost certainly be involved in the bidding. However, Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated feels that the Los Angeles Dodgers will emerge as the winners in the Alcantara sweepstakes.
The Dodgers definitely need more starting pitching, so Alcantara would represent a very obvious target for the defending World Series champions. But based on how stacked Los Angeles already is from top to bottom, it would comprise an unfair deal to the rest of the league.
Alcantara got off to a rough start this season in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, resulting in the 6.69 ERA he has right now. However, he has been much better over his last four starts, pitching to the tune of a 2.74 ERA while only walking five batters.
The 29-year-old is one of the best arms in baseball when healthy, as evidenced by his unanimous NL Cy Young-winning campaign back in 2022.
Of course, the Marlins will absolutely be asking for a king's ransom for Alcantara, who is under team control through 2027. The Dodgers boast a loaded farm system, so it may just come down to whether or not Los Angeles actually wants to part with substantial assets for a pitcher who has been shaky for much of 2025 thus far.
Perhaps things will become much more clear when Alcantara gets a few more starts under his belt in the coming weeks.
