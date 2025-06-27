Marlins Projected to Make Surprising MLB Trade Deadline Decision
When the Miami Marlins aren't contending, they typically jettison numerous players before the MLB trade deadline. Many are expecting that to be the case this year, as the Marlins, barring a miracle, will not be competing for a playoff berth.
Miami has multiple players that will surely generate plenty of interest between now and July 31, and one of the club's most prominent names is pitcher Edward Cabrera.
Cabrera is in the middle of a breakout campaign, pitching to the tune of a 3.78 ERA while allowing 59 hits and registering 69 strikeouts over 64.1 innings of work. The 27-year-old has been particularly effective over the last two months, as he logged a 2.00 ERA in May and has posted a 2.89 ERA in June.
However in a recent trade deadline predictions piece, Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated revealed that he did not expect Cabrera to be dealt.
"Cabrera is still only 27 and under team control through 2028, so Miami is likely to want to hang onto him—though offers for one of the few impact starters on the market could entice them to part ways," Selbe wrote.
Selbe does, however, project that the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara packing, so perhaps he simply does not think they will move both starters.
Regardless, Cabrera would absolutely have a robust market should Miami attempt to trade him. The former top prospect has filthy stuff and appears to be finally realizing his potential, so the Marlins may be able to reap quite a haul for him.
