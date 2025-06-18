Miami Marlins Bring Up Intriguing Pitcher for Team Debut
The Miami Marlins made multiple roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, one of which included calling up an exciting young pitcher who could be a key piece in Miami's rebuild.
One of the moves included calling RHP Adam Mazur, who will start Wednesday evening's game.
The 24-year-old is currently ranked as the organization's 12th-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
The name is familiar because he was part of the package Miami received from the San Diego Padres when it sent Tanner Scott to the West Coast on July 30, 2024.
Mazur won't be making his MLB debut, but it will be his first big league game as a member of the Marlins organization.
The right-handed pitcher made eight starts for the Padres in 2024 before he was traded to Miami. In those appearances, Mazur recorded a 7.49 ERA, a 1.81 WHIP, and struck out 22 batters.
So far at Triple-A this season, Mazur has recorded a 3.62 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. He has shown a strong ability to command the zone, striking out 22.2 percent and walking 6.5 percent of the batters he's faced.
These stats are a little underwhelming for the former second-round pick. However, he's still young and has plenty of opportunity to establish himself as a solid middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.
Plus, if there's one thing the Marlins organization has done well over the last few seasons, it's developing pitchers. Examples of this include Sandy Alcantara, Edward Caberea, and Ryan Weathers.
It will be exciting to see how Mazur looks in his first big league game with the Marlins.
